Demon Hunter Premiere New Single “Heaven Don’t Cry”

Melodic metalcore band Demon Hunter premiere another single titled “Heaven Don’t Cry” taken from their forthcoming studio full-length “Exile“. A September 09th release date has been scheduled for that aforementioned album by the group’s own label Weapons MFG.

Demon Hunter will be performing the below booked shows around the album's release:

09/09 Joliet, IL – The Forge

09/10 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

09/11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest

09/12 Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs

09/13 Warrendale, PA – Jergels

09/14 Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre

09/15 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

09/16 Fort Wayne, IN – Pierre’s

09/17 Shippensburg, PA – Uprise Fest

09/18 Ashville, NC – Orange Peel

09/20 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

09/21 Austin, TX – Come And Take It

09/22 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

09/23 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

09/24 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest