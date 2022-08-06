Demon Hunter Premiere New Single “Heaven Don’t Cry”
Melodic metalcore band Demon Hunter premiere another single titled “Heaven Don’t Cry” taken from their forthcoming studio full-length “Exile“. A September 09th release date has been scheduled for that aforementioned album by the group’s own label Weapons MFG.
Demon Hunter will be performing the below booked shows around the album's release:
09/09 Joliet, IL – The Forge
09/10 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
09/11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest
09/12 Columbus, OH – The King Of Clubs
09/13 Warrendale, PA – Jergels
09/14 Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre
09/15 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
09/16 Fort Wayne, IN – Pierre’s
09/17 Shippensburg, PA – Uprise Fest
09/18 Ashville, NC – Orange Peel
09/20 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
09/21 Austin, TX – Come And Take It
09/22 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
09/23 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
09/24 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
