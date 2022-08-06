A Killer’s Confession (Ex-Mushroomhead) Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Boys”
A Killer’s Confession -the group featuring by ex-Mushroomhead vocalist Waylon Reavis - premiere a music video for their latest single “The Boys” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. Alex Hatrix directed the viceo, while the track was co-written by Matthew Trumpy and Jon Dale.
