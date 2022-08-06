Headline News

Guitarist Andy Thomas Parts Ways With Black Crown Initiate

Black Crown Initiate guitarist Andy Thomas has announced he has quit the band. He shared the below statement on his exit:

“It’s been a long, wonderful, crazy journey, and I’d just like to say I am no longer a member of Black Crown Initiate. There is no bad blood whatsoever, and I’d like to thank all our fans, friends and affiliates from all over the world. I’ll see y’all around, for sure!”

The band does intend to continue. Stay tuned??”

Comments frontman James Dorton - who himself recently joined The Faceless, but has confirmed that he also stays a member of Black Crown Initiate:

“As you might’ve seen on the BCI gram, Andy is no longer with the band. There’s no bad blood. In the decade that’s passed since we started this band with Nick, the man has become like a brother to me, and he will be missed. The rest of the band and I wish him well.

BCI has some work to do, but we will continue on. Stay tuned ??”