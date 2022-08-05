I AM Premiere New Track “Surrender To The Blade”
A second advacne track from I AM‘s upcoming record “Eternal Steel” has just premiered online. It’s named “Surrender To The Blade” and is streaming via YouTube for you below. MNRK Heavy will release the Texan deathcore band’s new album on September 09th, 2022.
