Ether Coven (Remembering Never) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Consequences Of Self” - Light The Torch’s Howard Jones Guests

Band Photo: Killswitch Engage (?)

Sludge/ metal band Ether Coven - featruing Peter “Mean Pete” Kowalsky of Remembering Never - premiere their new single and music video “Consequences Of Self“. The group will release their new album “The Relationship Between The Hammer And The Nail” today, August 05th on Good Fight Music. That record among others, finds Light The Torch/ex-Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones guesting.

Says Kowalsky:

“This turned out to be one of my favorite moments of the record. We had a good starting point and when we were in the studio it really got dialed in with extra guitar melodies and vocal harmonies. As unlikely as it may seem, The Weeknd was a huge inspiration for the vocal harmonies, which Andy Nelson at Bricktop helped hone in.

This song is about the consequences of our actions and what we do with our intentions; whether we are trying to build or destroy, living the repercussions of our choices, what we do to move forward, and how foolish to believe we are above consequence. Howard Jones helped us on some lines on this one. Blood Has Been Shed has been a keystone of my musical pallet and influence since the first time I heard them and his voice has always been so fucking big.”

“The Relationship Between The Hammer And The Nail” track listing:

01 – “Psalm Of Cancer” (feat. Dwid Hellion, Anthony Crupi)

02 – “Afraid & Suffering” (feat. Daniel Weyandt)

03 – “God Hates Flags” (feat. Tarek Ahmed, Anthony Crupi, Michael Darling)

04 – “Of Might & Failure” (feat. Shane Post)

05 – “The Warmth Of Your Bathwater” (feat. Anthony Crupi)

06 – “Temple Of Wu” (feat. Wu Kowalsky)

07 – “Consequences Of Self” (feat. Howard Jones, Andy Nelson, Anthony Crupi)