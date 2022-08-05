At The Gates Premiere Animated Music Video For “Garden Of Cyrus”

Swedish melodic death metal veterans At The Gates premiere an animated music video for “Garden Of Cyrus“, which is taken from the band’s latest record, “The Nightmare Of Being“.

Comments frontman Tomas Lindberg Redant:

“For our latest video, ‘Garden Of Cyrus‘, we have once again chosen to work with our long-time partner Costin Chioreanu. And I think it is safe to say that this time he has truly outdone himself! It is a different song, at least in death metal terms, and of course it needed a different idea for the video.

Once again, we let Costin do his own interpretation of the music and the lyrics, and he has taken us on a real psychedelic journey with this one. I think this is the song on our latest album ‘The Nightmare Of Being‘ that raised the most eyebrows in the metal community. And I am proud that we as a band can still surprise people, adding another dimension to our sound, without losing the essence of what At The Gates is.”

The band will be out in North America on a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their classic 1995 release “Slaughter Of The Soul“. Municipal Waste, Thrown Into Exile and Enforced will join them as supports.

08/05 Wacken, GER – Wacken Open Air

08/07 Lokeren, BEL – Lokerse Feesten

08/09 Jaromer, CZE – Brutal Assault Open Air

08/14 Tokyo, JAP – Download Japan

w/ Municipal Waste & Thrown Into Exile:

08/17 Los Angeles, CA – Henry Fonda Theatre

08/18 Pomona, CA – Glasshouse

08/19 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

At The Gates:

08/20 Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Vegas

w/ Municipal Waste & Enforced:

08/22 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

08/23 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

08/24 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

08/25 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

08/26 Montreal, QC – Corona

08/28 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

08/29 Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore

08/30 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

At The Gates:

11/05 Manchester, UK – Damnation Festival

Following that, At The Gates will be going with In Flames, Imminence and Orbit Culture on the below European/UK run:

11/12 Tallinn, EST – Noblesser Foundry

11/13 Riga, LAT – Palladium

11/15 Katowice, POL – Mck

11/16 Prague, CZE – Mala Sportovni Hala

11/18 Ludwigsburg, GER – MHP Arena

11/20 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

11/21 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

11/22 Strasbourg, GRA – La Laiterie

11/23 Paris, FRA – Bataclan

11/25 Bilbao, SPA – Santana 27

11/26 Madrid, SPA – Riviera

11/27 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

11/28 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur

11/30 Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall

12/01 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz

12/02 Vienna, AUT – Gasometer

12/03 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee

12/04 Cologne, GER – Palladium

12/06 Tilburg, NET – 013

12/07 Brussels, BEL – AB

12/08 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

12/09 Hamburg, GER – Edel Optics Arena

12/10 Copenhagen, DEN – Store Vega

12/11 Oslo, NOR – Spektrum

12/14 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall

12/16 Stockholm, SWE – Hovet

12/17 Gothenburg, SWE – Scandinavium