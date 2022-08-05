At The Gates Premiere Animated Music Video For “Garden Of Cyrus”
Swedish melodic death metal veterans At The Gates premiere an animated music video for “Garden Of Cyrus“, which is taken from the band’s latest record, “The Nightmare Of Being“.
Comments frontman Tomas Lindberg Redant:
“For our latest video, ‘Garden Of Cyrus‘, we have once again chosen to work with our long-time partner Costin Chioreanu. And I think it is safe to say that this time he has truly outdone himself! It is a different song, at least in death metal terms, and of course it needed a different idea for the video.
Once again, we let Costin do his own interpretation of the music and the lyrics, and he has taken us on a real psychedelic journey with this one. I think this is the song on our latest album ‘The Nightmare Of Being‘ that raised the most eyebrows in the metal community. And I am proud that we as a band can still surprise people, adding another dimension to our sound, without losing the essence of what At The Gates is.”
The band will be out in North America on a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their classic 1995 release “Slaughter Of The Soul“. Municipal Waste, Thrown Into Exile and Enforced will join them as supports.
08/05 Wacken, GER – Wacken Open Air
08/07 Lokeren, BEL – Lokerse Feesten
08/09 Jaromer, CZE – Brutal Assault Open Air
08/14 Tokyo, JAP – Download Japan
w/ Municipal Waste & Thrown Into Exile:
08/17 Los Angeles, CA – Henry Fonda Theatre
08/18 Pomona, CA – Glasshouse
08/19 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre
At The Gates:
08/20 Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Vegas
w/ Municipal Waste & Enforced:
08/22 Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
08/23 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
08/24 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
08/25 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
08/26 Montreal, QC – Corona
08/28 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
08/29 Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore
08/30 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
At The Gates:
11/05 Manchester, UK – Damnation Festival
Following that, At The Gates will be going with In Flames, Imminence and Orbit Culture on the below European/UK run:
11/12 Tallinn, EST – Noblesser Foundry
11/13 Riga, LAT – Palladium
11/15 Katowice, POL – Mck
11/16 Prague, CZE – Mala Sportovni Hala
11/18 Ludwigsburg, GER – MHP Arena
11/20 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
11/21 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
11/22 Strasbourg, GRA – La Laiterie
11/23 Paris, FRA – Bataclan
11/25 Bilbao, SPA – Santana 27
11/26 Madrid, SPA – Riviera
11/27 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz
11/28 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur
11/30 Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall
12/01 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz
12/02 Vienna, AUT – Gasometer
12/03 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee
12/04 Cologne, GER – Palladium
12/06 Tilburg, NET – 013
12/07 Brussels, BEL – AB
12/08 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
12/09 Hamburg, GER – Edel Optics Arena
12/10 Copenhagen, DEN – Store Vega
12/11 Oslo, NOR – Spektrum
12/14 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall
12/16 Stockholm, SWE – Hovet
12/17 Gothenburg, SWE – Scandinavium
