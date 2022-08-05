"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Xenobiotic Premiere New Single “Autophagia” From Upcoming New EP “Hate Monolith”

posted Aug 5, 2022 at 2:45 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Australian technical death metal outfit Xenobiotic will release their new EP “Hate Monolith” on September 02nd, 2022 via Unique Leader Records. The band premiere their new advance track “Autophagia” off the aforementioned outing, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

“‘Hate Monolith‘ is about my discontentment for the state of humanity. When writing for the EP I was going through a lot of anger directed at myself through things I should have changed, but I wanted to lash out at someone other than myself. In my eyes I see humanity as born to kill itself, and it makes me disgusted to be a part of a race I loathe so much.”

