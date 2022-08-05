"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Psycroptic Premiere New Music Video For “Enslavement”

posted Aug 5, 2022 at 2:32 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Psycroptic

Band Photo: Psycroptic (?)

Emerging alongside the brand new eighth studio full-length “Divine Council” from Australian technical death metal band Psycroptic is a music video for their track “Enslavement“ from it. Origin vocalist Jason Keyser guests alongside Psycroptic‘s own frontman Jason Peppiatt on this latest effort.

Psycroptic will be co-headlining a North American run this fall alongside Fallujah. Interloper and Cognitive join them as support acts on that trek, stopping at the below cities:

09/11 West Hollywood, CA – Whisky-A-Go-Go
09/12 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
09/13 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill
09/14 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
09/15 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
09/16 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
09/17 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
09/18 Houston, TX – Acadia
09/20 Orlando, FL – The Haven
09/21 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)
09/22 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero
09/23 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
09/24 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
09/26 Providence, RI – Alchemy
09/27 Quebec City, QC – Source de la Martiniere
09/28 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques
09/29 Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey
09/30 Albany, NY – Empire Underground
10/01 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
10/02 Cleveland, OH – Cleveland Masonic (Asylum)
10/03 Chicago, IL – Reggies
10/04 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze
10/05 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater
10/06 Regina, SK – The Exchange
10/07 Calgary, AB – Dickens
10/8 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room
10/10 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater
10/11 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
10/12 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
10/13 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
10/14 Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery District
10/15 Santa Ana, CA – Stages

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Psycroptic Premiere New Music Video “Enslavement”"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 