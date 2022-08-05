Psycroptic Premiere New Music Video For “Enslavement”

Band Photo: Psycroptic (?)

Emerging alongside the brand new eighth studio full-length “Divine Council” from Australian technical death metal band Psycroptic is a music video for their track “Enslavement“ from it. Origin vocalist Jason Keyser guests alongside Psycroptic‘s own frontman Jason Peppiatt on this latest effort.

Psycroptic will be co-headlining a North American run this fall alongside Fallujah. Interloper and Cognitive join them as support acts on that trek, stopping at the below cities:

09/11 West Hollywood, CA – Whisky-A-Go-Go

09/12 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

09/13 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

09/14 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

09/15 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

09/16 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

09/17 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

09/18 Houston, TX – Acadia

09/20 Orlando, FL – The Haven

09/21 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Purgatory)

09/22 Spartanburg, SC – Ground Zero

09/23 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

09/24 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

09/26 Providence, RI – Alchemy

09/27 Quebec City, QC – Source de la Martiniere

09/28 Montreal, QC – Foufounes Electriques

09/29 Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey

09/30 Albany, NY – Empire Underground

10/01 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

10/02 Cleveland, OH – Cleveland Masonic (Asylum)

10/03 Chicago, IL – Reggies

10/04 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze

10/05 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater

10/06 Regina, SK – The Exchange

10/07 Calgary, AB – Dickens

10/8 Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

10/10 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

10/11 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

10/12 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

10/13 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

10/14 Fresno, CA – Full Circle Brewery District

10/15 Santa Ana, CA – Stages