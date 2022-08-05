Amon Amarth Premiere New Single & Music Video “Find A Way Or Make One”
Swedish Viking melodic death metal band Amon Amarth premiere a brand new music video for “Find A Way Or Make One” taken from their twelfth studio album “The Great Heathen Army”, out in stores now.
Comment the band:
“We did this video with director Mikis Fontagnier in Frankfurt, Germany and with it we wanted to try something different. This video is our take on the style of some of our favorite videos we grew up on as kids, like Twisted Sister’s ‘We’re Not Gonna Take
It‘ and Motörhead’s ‘Killed By Death‘. We had some fun making this and it was definitely fun to smash up a stale old business office!”
Concerning the new album, they add:
“Heathens! The time is here for the arrival of ‘The Great Heathen Army‘! This record has many elements that make up Amon Amarth in 2022, from the dark and brutal death metal of ‘Oden Owns You All‘ to the sing-along of ‘Heidrun to Biff Byford‘s amazing guest vocals on ‘Saxons And Vikings‘ and much more. We’re ready to take this record around the world for a two year raid and we’ll see you soon at the shows.”
Their ‘The Great Heathen Tour‘ will land on North American shores this fall with Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation joining as support.
11/11 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl (no Carcass)
11/12 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater
11/14 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
11/15 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
11/16 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
11/18 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
11/19 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
11/20 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
11/22 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
11/23 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/25 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
11/26 Chicago, IL – The Aragon Ballroom
11/27 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/30 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
12/01 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
12/02 Toronto, ON – History
12/03 Laval, QC – Place Bell
12/05 Madison, WI – The Sylvee
12/06 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
12/07 Kansas City, MO – Uptown
12/09 Denver, CO – The Fillmore
12/10 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
12/12 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
12/13 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
12/15 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
12/16 San Diego, CA – SOMA
