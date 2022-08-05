Amon Amarth Premiere New Single & Music Video “Find A Way Or Make One”

Band Photo: Amon Amarth (?)

Swedish Viking melodic death metal band Amon Amarth premiere a brand new music video for “Find A Way Or Make One” taken from their twelfth studio album “The Great Heathen Army”, out in stores now.

Comment the band:

“We did this video with director Mikis Fontagnier in Frankfurt, Germany and with it we wanted to try something different. This video is our take on the style of some of our favorite videos we grew up on as kids, like Twisted Sister’s ‘We’re Not Gonna Take

It‘ and Motörhead’s ‘Killed By Death‘. We had some fun making this and it was definitely fun to smash up a stale old business office!”

Concerning the new album, they add:

“Heathens! The time is here for the arrival of ‘The Great Heathen Army‘! This record has many elements that make up Amon Amarth in 2022, from the dark and brutal death metal of ‘Oden Owns You All‘ to the sing-along of ‘Heidrun to Biff Byford‘s amazing guest vocals on ‘Saxons And Vikings‘ and much more. We’re ready to take this record around the world for a two year raid and we’ll see you soon at the shows.”

Their ‘The Great Heathen Tour‘ will land on North American shores this fall with Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation joining as support.

11/11 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl (no Carcass)

11/12 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theater

11/14 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

11/15 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

11/16 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

11/18 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

11/19 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

11/20 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

11/22 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

11/23 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/25 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

11/26 Chicago, IL – The Aragon Ballroom

11/27 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/30 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

12/01 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

12/02 Toronto, ON – History

12/03 Laval, QC – Place Bell

12/05 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

12/06 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

12/07 Kansas City, MO – Uptown

12/09 Denver, CO – The Fillmore

12/10 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

12/12 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

12/13 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

12/15 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

12/16 San Diego, CA – SOMA