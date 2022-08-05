Tommy “The Lone Wolf” Vext (Ex-Bad Wolves) Premieres New Single & Music Video “Faith Over Fear”
Ex-Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext premieres another new single and music video from his The Lone Wolf solo project's album “Grand Theft Audio”. The latest track is titled “Faith Over Fear“ and features a guest spot from Rob Bailey. That aforementioned outing will be released digitally on August 19th, 2022.
You can catch The Lone Wolf live at the below live shows:
08/18 Ramona, CA – Ramona Mainstage
08/19 Los Angeles, CA – Whisky A Go Go
08/20 Chico, CA – Tackle Box
08/21 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
08/23 Reno, NV – The Alpine
08/25 Denver, CO – Hermans Hideaway
08/26 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
08/28 Jolliet, IL – The Forge
08/29 Milwaukee, WI – Rave 2
08/30 Ft Wayne, IN – Piere’s
08/31 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
09/02 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews
09/03 Cleveland, OH – Bogarts
09/04 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
09/06 Pittsburgh, PA – Jergels
09/08 New York, NY – Palladium
09/09 Reading, PA – Reverb
09/11 Wilmington, DE – The Queen
09/13 Atlanta, GA – The Loft
09/15 Cape Coral, FL – Dixie Roadhouse
09/16 Fernandina Beach, FL – Sadler Ranch
09/17 Destin, FL – Lucille’s Music Hall
09/18 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues
09/19 Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall
