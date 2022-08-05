Tommy “The Lone Wolf” Vext (Ex-Bad Wolves) Premieres New Single & Music Video “Faith Over Fear”

Ex-Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext premieres another new single and music video from his The Lone Wolf solo project's album “Grand Theft Audio”. The latest track is titled “Faith Over Fear“ and features a guest spot from Rob Bailey. That aforementioned outing will be released digitally on August 19th, 2022.

You can catch The Lone Wolf live at the below live shows:

08/18 Ramona, CA – Ramona Mainstage

08/19 Los Angeles, CA – Whisky A Go Go

08/20 Chico, CA – Tackle Box

08/21 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

08/23 Reno, NV – The Alpine

08/25 Denver, CO – Hermans Hideaway

08/26 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

08/28 Jolliet, IL – The Forge

08/29 Milwaukee, WI – Rave 2

08/30 Ft Wayne, IN – Piere’s

08/31 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

09/02 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews

09/03 Cleveland, OH – Bogarts

09/04 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

09/06 Pittsburgh, PA – Jergels

09/08 New York, NY – Palladium

09/09 Reading, PA – Reverb

09/11 Wilmington, DE – The Queen

09/13 Atlanta, GA – The Loft

09/15 Cape Coral, FL – Dixie Roadhouse

09/16 Fernandina Beach, FL – Sadler Ranch

09/17 Destin, FL – Lucille’s Music Hall

09/18 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

09/19 Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall