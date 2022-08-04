Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Speed metal titans Skelator

Seattle’s speed metal beast Skelator has been dishing out its dramatic and epic thrashing speed metal since 1998. At the band’s onset, Skelator initially emerged from San Diego and has since released numerous demos, albums and splits. The quintet now returns with an effort that embraces their fanaticism for Star Trek. Gates of Hell Records is set to release the band’s four-song EP, “Blood Empire,” on September 30.

The EP, that will be available digitally and on 12-inch vinyl, is ripe with a bouncy, upbeat thrust that’s clearly reminiscent of the NWOBHM as well as the general spirit of the eighties. Ironically enough, for a band that goes for the jugular with a potent traditional metal attack, their songs are quite long, the shortest on the EP being just shy of four minutes, while the longest is almost seven minutes long. Impressively, none of the songs sound excessively long at all. The longest tracks, , are actually the release’s highlights, but there really is no unnecessary fluff on this absolute banger of an EP. For those who appreciate classic speed metal, Skeleton is a fantastic band that rekindles the fire of the eighties.