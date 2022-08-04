Mystic Festival Announces Dates For 2023 Return
The 4-day festival will be returning to the Gdansk Shipyard again and will take place on June 7-10 next year. No bands have been announced yet.
Early bird tickets will go on sale on August 9th at a discount and will be available at that price until September 30th, or until they run out.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Black Anvil Premiere New Song "Castrum Doloris"
- Next Article:
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Skelator
0 Comments on "Mystic Festival Announces Dates For 2023"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.