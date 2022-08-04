Black Anvil Premiere New Song "Castrum Doloris" From Upcoming New Album "Regenesis"
Black Anvil have inked a record deal with Season Of Mist and will release their label debut "Regenesis" on November 4th, 2022. Today the band premiere their new single and lyric video "Castrum Doloris" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Comment the band:
"A reckoning of the final order avoiding the tunnel vision of fear when releasing into the void & utmost holy channel. Wear the funeral crown with pride thus-forth."
Drummer Mike Ieradi Exits Protest The Hero
Mystic Festival Announces Dates For 2023
