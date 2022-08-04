Lorna Shore, Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker & Ov Sulfur North American Tour Announced
Deathcore outfit Lorna Shore have announced a North American headlining tour in support of their upcoming new effort “Pain Remains“. Joining them on this trek will be Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur. VIP tickets will be up starting today, August 04th at 07:00am PDT / 10:00am EDT. The general public can get their hands on tickets starting this Friday, August 05th at 10:00am local time.
Lorna Shore's new album “Pain Remains” will be out on October 14th through Century Media Records. The dates for this recently announced run include the following stops:
10/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
10/22 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre
10/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/25 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
10/26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
10/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
10/29 Orlando, FL – The Abbey
10/31 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
11/01 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
11/02 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater
11/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
11/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
11/06 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
11/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
11/09 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
11/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11/12 Denver, CO – Summit
11/13 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
11/15 Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge
11/16 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
11/17 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/18 Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
11/19 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/20 Montreal, QC – L’astral
