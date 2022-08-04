Lorna Shore, Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker & Ov Sulfur North American Tour Announced

Deathcore outfit Lorna Shore have announced a North American headlining tour in support of their upcoming new effort “Pain Remains“. Joining them on this trek will be Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur. VIP tickets will be up starting today, August 04th at 07:00am PDT / 10:00am EDT. The general public can get their hands on tickets starting this Friday, August 05th at 10:00am local time.

Lorna Shore's new album “Pain Remains” will be out on October 14th through Century Media Records. The dates for this recently announced run include the following stops:

10/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

10/22 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

10/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/25 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

10/26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

10/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

10/29 Orlando, FL – The Abbey

10/31 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/01 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

11/02 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater

11/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

11/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

11/06 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

11/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

11/09 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

11/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

11/12 Denver, CO – Summit

11/13 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

11/15 Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge

11/16 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

11/17 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/18 Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

11/19 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/20 Montreal, QC – L’astral



