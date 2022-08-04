Ingested Premiere New Single & Music Video “Shadows In Time” - To Release New Album “Ashes Lie Still” In November
Band Photo: Trivium (?)
Technical deathcore /death metal outfit Ingested will release their new album “Ashes Lie Still” via Metal Blade Records on November 04th, 2022. A second single from that record named “Shadows In Time“ and an official music video for it, have just premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Tell the band:
“This is our monstrous second single from our brand new album and debut on Metal Blade Records. We’re excited for everyone to hear this bone-breaking beast and watch the brand-new music video directed by Loki Films! This banger has got everything fans of Ingested love, plus a few little surprises to boot! So kick back and let us make your ear holes bleed.
This is our most personal offering yet — 10 tracks of dark, brutal, and atmospheric extreme metal, written during some of the most difficult periods of our life and career as a band. We’ve sweat every ounce of passion into this record, and we can’t wait for you to hear it in its entirety.”
Dominic Grimard (Ion Dissonance/The Last Felony) was once again tapped to handle the studio bass duties. Several other guests will appear on the album, as you can see in the below track listing.
“Ashes Lie Still” track-listing:
01 – “You’ve. Been. Warned.”
02 – “Ashes Lie Still” (feat. Julia Frau)
03 – “Shadows in Time”
04 – “You’ll Never Learn”
05 – “Tides Of Glass”
06 – “From Hollow Words” (feat. Sven de Caluwé of Aborted)
07 – “Sea Of Stone”
08 – “All I’ve Lost” (feat. Matthew K. Heafy of Trivium)
09 – “With Broken Wings”
10 – “Echoes Of Hate”
11 – “Scratch The Vein”
12 – “Rebirth” (new mix by Christian Donaldson) (digital version only)
Ingested will be joining Lorna Shore, Aborted, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur on the road in North America this fall for the below dates:
10/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
10/22 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre
10/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/25 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
10/26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
10/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
10/29 Orlando, FL – The Abbey
10/31 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
11/01 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
11/02 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater
11/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
11/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
11/06 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
11/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
11/09 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
11/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11/12 Denver, CO – Summit
11/13 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
11/15 Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge
11/16 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
11/17 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/18 Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
11/19 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/20 Montreal, QC – L’astral
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Belphegor Premiere New Music Video "The Devils"
- Next Article:
Lorna Shore, Aborted North American Tour Announced
0 Comments on "Ingested Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.