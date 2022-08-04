Ingested Premiere New Single & Music Video “Shadows In Time” - To Release New Album “Ashes Lie Still” In November

Band Photo: Trivium (?)

Technical deathcore /death metal outfit Ingested will release their new album “Ashes Lie Still” via Metal Blade Records on November 04th, 2022. A second single from that record named “Shadows In Time“ and an official music video for it, have just premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Tell the band:

“This is our monstrous second single from our brand new album and debut on Metal Blade Records. We’re excited for everyone to hear this bone-breaking beast and watch the brand-new music video directed by Loki Films! This banger has got everything fans of Ingested love, plus a few little surprises to boot! So kick back and let us make your ear holes bleed.

This is our most personal offering yet — 10 tracks of dark, brutal, and atmospheric extreme metal, written during some of the most difficult periods of our life and career as a band. We’ve sweat every ounce of passion into this record, and we can’t wait for you to hear it in its entirety.”

Dominic Grimard (Ion Dissonance/The Last Felony) was once again tapped to handle the studio bass duties. Several other guests will appear on the album, as you can see in the below track listing.

“Ashes Lie Still” track-listing:

01 – “You’ve. Been. Warned.”

02 – “Ashes Lie Still” (feat. Julia Frau)

03 – “Shadows in Time”

04 – “You’ll Never Learn”

05 – “Tides Of Glass”

06 – “From Hollow Words” (feat. Sven de Caluwé of Aborted)

07 – “Sea Of Stone”

08 – “All I’ve Lost” (feat. Matthew K. Heafy of Trivium)

09 – “With Broken Wings”

10 – “Echoes Of Hate”

11 – “Scratch The Vein”

12 – “Rebirth” (new mix by Christian Donaldson) (digital version only)

Ingested will be joining Lorna Shore, Aborted, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur on the road in North America this fall for the below dates:

10/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

10/22 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

10/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/25 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

10/26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

10/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

10/29 Orlando, FL – The Abbey

10/31 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/01 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

11/02 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater

11/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

11/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

11/06 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

11/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

11/09 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

11/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

11/12 Denver, CO – Summit

11/13 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

11/15 Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge

11/16 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

11/17 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/18 Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

11/19 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/20 Montreal, QC – L’astral