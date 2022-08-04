Belphegor Premiere New Music Video For "The Devils"
Austrian blackened death metal veterans Belphegor premiere a new music video for “The Devils”, taken from their new album of the same name. The new effort saw its release this past Friday, July 29th.
Check out now "The Devils" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Devastal Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Ingested Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Belphegor Premiere New Music Video 'The Devils'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.