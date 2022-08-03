Devastal Premiere New Single & Music Video "Incesante Oscuridad" From New Album "Necromancy"

Medellin, Colombia-based death metal/deathcore band Devastal premiere a new song entitled “Incesante oscuridad"”, taken from their new album "Necromancy", out now and available to buy/stream on all major platforms.

Check out now "Incesante oscuridad"" streaming via YouTube for you below.



