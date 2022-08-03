Vented (DevilDriver, Daath, Sinsaenum, Chimaira) Premiere New Single & Music Video "The End Game" From Upcoming New Album "Cruelty And Corruption"
Band Photo: Chimaira (?)
Vented - featuring Sean Zatorsky (Daath, Sinsaenum, Chimaira), Austin D'Amond (DevilDriver, Bleed The Sky), Gergo Hajer (Omega Diatribe), and Simon C. Bondar (Sexual Education, White Tiger) - premiere their new track and music video by the name of "The End Game".
The single is off their forthcoming album "Cruelty And Corruption" which will be released later this year.
