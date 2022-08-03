Ferum Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Asunder / Erode"

Death/doom metal trio Ferum premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Asunder / Erode", which will be out in stores on August 19th, 2022 release by Avantgarde Music / Unorthodox Emanations.

Check out now "Asunder / Erode" in its entirety below.