Ferum Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Asunder / Erode"
Death/doom metal trio Ferum premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Asunder / Erode", which will be out in stores on August 19th, 2022 release by Avantgarde Music / Unorthodox Emanations.
Check out now "Asunder / Erode" in its entirety below.
