Psycroptic Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Divine Heresy"

Band Photo: Psycroptic (?)

Australian technical death metal outfit Psycroptic premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming eighth full-length album "Divine Heresy", which will be out in stores this Friday, August 05th.

Check out now "Divine Heresy" streaming via YouTube in its entirety below.

Comments bassist Todd Stern:

“‘Divine Council‘ is an extremely proud moment for Psycroptic. I believe that it accurately represents the intensity and maturation of the band. We always seem to evolve in a healthy way, and this record is a testament to that evolution. There is an art to picking up where you left off, maintaining the specific flavour that has built up such a strong, loyal, & long-lasting rapport with the fans; yet still managing to successfully level up the quality of songwriting while also taking risks.

The making of this record has been deeply fulfilling for us. We hope you enjoy jamming on it as much as we enjoyed creating it in the first place. LET IT RIP.”

This album also finds Origin frontman Jason Keyser guesting alongside Psycroptic‘s own Jason Peppiatt.