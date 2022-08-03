Orthodox Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dissolve”

Nashville, TN-based metal outfit Orthodox premiere their new official music video for “Dissolve“. The single is taken from the group’s impending new studio full-length “Learning To Dissolve“, due out in stores on August 19th via Century Media Records.



You can catch the band live at the the below booked tours:

w/ Chamber & A Dozen Black Roses:

08/25 Louisville, KY – Portal

08/26 Birmingham, AL – The Hatch

08/27 Evansville, IN – Damsel Brew & Pub

08/28 Nashville, TN – The End

w/ Varials, Boundaries, Dr. Acula (select dates) and Distinguisher:

10/07 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents

10/08 Philadelphia, PA – The Church

10/09 Worcester, MA – Palladium

10/11 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

10/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Craft House

10/14 Brooklyn, NY – Meadows

10/15 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

10/16 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

10/18 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

10/19 Orlando, FL – Henao Center

10/21 Houston, TX – Secret Group

10/22 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Room

10/23 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

10/25 Mesa, AZ – The Underground

10/26 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8

10/28 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

10/29 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo

10/30 Sacramento, CA – Goldfields Midtown

11/01 Salt Lake City, UT – Beehive

11/02 Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

w/ Dr. Acula:

11/04 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen (no Boundaries)

11/05 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry (no Boundaries)

11/06 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary (no Boundaries)