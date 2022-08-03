Orthodox Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dissolve”
Nashville, TN-based metal outfit Orthodox premiere their new official music video for “Dissolve“. The single is taken from the group’s impending new studio full-length “Learning To Dissolve“, due out in stores on August 19th via Century Media Records.
You can catch the band live at the the below booked tours:
w/ Chamber & A Dozen Black Roses:
08/25 Louisville, KY – Portal
08/26 Birmingham, AL – The Hatch
08/27 Evansville, IN – Damsel Brew & Pub
08/28 Nashville, TN – The End
w/ Varials, Boundaries, Dr. Acula (select dates) and Distinguisher:
10/07 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents
10/08 Philadelphia, PA – The Church
10/09 Worcester, MA – Palladium
10/11 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place
10/12 Pittsburgh, PA – Craft House
10/14 Brooklyn, NY – Meadows
10/15 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
10/16 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
10/18 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
10/19 Orlando, FL – Henao Center
10/21 Houston, TX – Secret Group
10/22 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Room
10/23 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
10/25 Mesa, AZ – The Underground
10/26 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8
10/28 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
10/29 Los Angeles, CA – The Echo
10/30 Sacramento, CA – Goldfields Midtown
11/01 Salt Lake City, UT – Beehive
11/02 Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre
w/ Dr. Acula:
11/04 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen (no Boundaries)
11/05 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry (no Boundaries)
11/06 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary (no Boundaries)
