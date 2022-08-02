Headline News

Benighted Guitarist Fabien Desgardins Exits Band

Band Photo: Benighted (?)

Guitarist Fabien Desgardins has parted ways with French brutal death metal band, Benighted. He had originally joined the outfit back in 2016.

Desgardins announced his departure via social media yesterday (August 1st, 2022), stating:

"Friends, it’s with a very heavy heart that I have to announce my decision to stop playing with Benighted. Over the last 6 years I've spent some amazing, absolutely crazy moments that I will never forget..

But I realized today that I don't have the energy to keep up with this crazy pace lately besides my work, all my off days, weekends and I'm not really in agreement with in accordance with the decisions taken for the future of the band.

I obviously wish them all the best, keep it that way and much more, I'll miss you guys..

I also wanna thank all the awesome people I've had the chance to meet, the list is long, but the fans first, you're all crazy.

Sincerely thank u all

See u soon on the road..."

Adds the band:

"Sad news... Fabien is no longer in Benighted

After 6 amazing years and uncountable memories, Fabien is no longer in the band. We want to thank him from the bottom of our heart for everything he brought to the band and all these wonderful times together and wish him the best for what's next ! THANK YOU SO MUCH FACK !

The band will from now on continue with 4 members.

Fabien comments :

"Dear friends, it's with a heavy heart that I announce my decision to leave Benighted.

During these 6 years, I spent incredible moments, completely crazy, that I will never forget.

But I realize now that I don't have enough energy to keep going with this insane rhythm between my job, no personal time and the decision of the band not to slow it down. I wish them all the best of course and I will miss you, guys.

I want to thank all the amazing people I met on the road during this adventure, it's a very long list but I think of the fans first, you are crazy !!!

Thank you all, sincerely! See you soon !"