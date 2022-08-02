Severed Headshop Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Debut EP "The Fuckening"

Indiana-based death metal outfit Headshop premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming debut EP "The Fuckening". The effort is set for an August 5th release by Everlasting Spew Records.

Check out now "The Fuckening" in its entirety below.



