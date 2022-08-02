Severed Headshop Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Debut EP "The Fuckening"
Indiana-based death metal outfit Headshop premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming debut EP "The Fuckening". The effort is set for an August 5th release by Everlasting Spew Records.
Check out now "The Fuckening" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Severed Headshop Pre-Release Full-Album Streaming"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.