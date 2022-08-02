Grave Gnosis Premiere New Song "Vultures" From New Split Release "Towards the Nameless Darkness"

Florida-based occult black metal outfit Grave Gnosis premiere a new music video for “Vultures”. The track is taken from their new split release with California-based Hvile I Kaos named "Towards the Nameless Darkness". Red Nebula has released the split in cassette tape and digital formats.

Check out now "Vultures" streaming via YouTube for you below.



