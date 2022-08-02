In Flames Premiere New Song “The Great Deceiver” - Announce European/UK Tour With At The Gates
Swedish melodic death metal band In Flames premiere a brand new single named “The Great Deceiver“. The track arrives with a lyric video which was produced by guitarsit Nick Hipa (Mire, ex-As I Lay Dying). Check out now "The Great Deceiver" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Explain the band:
“‘The Great Deceiver‘ was born out of frustration, basically a reaction to false flags but since then it has grown to represent several meanings. There’s a line that says ‘Bend the truth to fit your opinion’ and I feel that speaks a lot to the narrative happening online, between people, and nations etc. today. We are more a part now than ever before yet it’s easier to communicate than in any other time in history.”
In other news, In Flames announce their European/UK headlining tour with At The Gates, Imminence and Orbit Culture for later this fall. That run will stop at the below cities:
11/12 Tallinn, EST – Helitehas
11/13 Riga, LAT – Palladium
11/15 Katowice, POL – Mck
11/16 Prague, CZE – Mala Sportovni Hala
11/20 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
11/21 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
11/22 Strasbourg, GRA – La Laiterie
11/23 Paris, FRA – Bataclan
11/25 Bilbao, SPA – Santana 27
11/26 Madrid, SPA – Riviera
11/27 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz
11/28 Lyon, FRA – Transbo
11/30 Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall
12/01 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz
12/02 Vienna, AUT – Gasometer
12/03 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee
12/04 Cologne, GER – Palladium
12/06 Tilburg, NET – 013
12/07 Brussels, BEL – AB
12/08 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
12/09 Hamburg, GER – Edel Optics Arena
12/10 Copenhagen, DEN – Store Vega
12/11 Olso, NOR – Spektrum
12/14 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall
12/16 Stockholm, SWE – Hovet
12/17 Gothenburg, SWE – Scandinavium
North American fans can also catch In Flames out on the road later this year as part of their headlining tour with Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture and Vended:
09/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live
09/07 New York, NY – Webster Hall
09/08 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
09/09 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Festival
09/10 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
09/12 Quebec, QC – Theatre Capitole
09/13 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
09/14 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
09/15 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
09/16 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
09/17 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
09/19 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom
09/20 Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center
09/22 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life
09/25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest
09/27 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
09/28 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
09/29 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion
09/30 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
In Flames will also be joining Meshuggah and Torche on the below run:
10/02 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
10/04 San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre
10/08 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
10/09 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
10/10 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee
10/12 Dallas, TX – The Factory Deep Ellum
10/13 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
10/15 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
10/16 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle
