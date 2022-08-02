In Flames Premiere New Song “The Great Deceiver” - Announce European/UK Tour With At The Gates

Band Photo: In Flames (?)

Swedish melodic death metal band In Flames premiere a brand new single named “The Great Deceiver“. The track arrives with a lyric video which was produced by guitarsit Nick Hipa (Mire, ex-As I Lay Dying). Check out now "The Great Deceiver" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





Explain the band:

“‘The Great Deceiver‘ was born out of frustration, basically a reaction to false flags but since then it has grown to represent several meanings. There’s a line that says ‘Bend the truth to fit your opinion’ and I feel that speaks a lot to the narrative happening online, between people, and nations etc. today. We are more a part now than ever before yet it’s easier to communicate than in any other time in history.”

In other news, In Flames announce their European/UK headlining tour with At The Gates, Imminence and Orbit Culture for later this fall. That run will stop at the below cities:

11/12 Tallinn, EST – Helitehas

11/13 Riga, LAT – Palladium

11/15 Katowice, POL – Mck

11/16 Prague, CZE – Mala Sportovni Hala

11/20 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

11/21 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

11/22 Strasbourg, GRA – La Laiterie

11/23 Paris, FRA – Bataclan

11/25 Bilbao, SPA – Santana 27

11/26 Madrid, SPA – Riviera

11/27 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

11/28 Lyon, FRA – Transbo

11/30 Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall

12/01 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz

12/02 Vienna, AUT – Gasometer

12/03 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee

12/04 Cologne, GER – Palladium

12/06 Tilburg, NET – 013

12/07 Brussels, BEL – AB

12/08 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

12/09 Hamburg, GER – Edel Optics Arena

12/10 Copenhagen, DEN – Store Vega

12/11 Olso, NOR – Spektrum

12/14 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall

12/16 Stockholm, SWE – Hovet

12/17 Gothenburg, SWE – Scandinavium

North American fans can also catch In Flames out on the road later this year as part of their headlining tour with Fit For An Autopsy, Orbit Culture and Vended:

09/06 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

09/07 New York, NY – Webster Hall

09/08 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

09/09 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Festival

09/10 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

09/12 Quebec, QC – Theatre Capitole

09/13 Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

09/14 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

09/15 Ft. Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

09/16 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

09/17 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

09/19 Pontiac, MI – Crofoot Ballroom

09/20 Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

09/22 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

09/25 Birmingham, AL – Furnace Fest

09/27 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

09/28 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

09/29 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

09/30 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

In Flames will also be joining Meshuggah and Torche on the below run:

10/02 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

10/04 San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre

10/08 Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/09 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10/10 Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

10/12 Dallas, TX – The Factory Deep Ellum

10/13 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

10/15 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/16 Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle