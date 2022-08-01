Get The Shot Premiere New Single & Music Video "Bloodbather" From Upcoming New Album "Merciless Destruction"

Québec, Canada-based hardcore Get The Shot premiere a new single and music video titled “Bloodbather”. The track is taken from their forthcoming new studio full-length "Merciless Destruction", which will be released on October 7, 2022. The song features a guest appearance by Matthias Tarnath of Nasty.

Check out now "Bloodbather" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.