Beyond The Gallows Premiere New Song "Circle Of Flies" From Brand New Album "Perpetual Misanthropy"
Columbia, South Carolina-based death metal quintet Beyond The Gallows premiere a new song entitled “Circle Of Flies”, taken from their brand new album "Perpetual Misanthropy", which was released past Friday, July 29 2022.
Check out now "Circle Of Flies" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
