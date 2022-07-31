Gutsaw Premiere New Music Video "Necrojuana" From Upcoming New EP "All Lives Splatter"

California-based technical deathgrind trio Gutsaw premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Necrojuana”. The track is taken from their upcoming new EP "All Lives Splatter", which will be out in stores September 30, 2022.

Check out now "Necrojuana" streaming via YouTube for you below.