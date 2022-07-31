Coldworld Premiere New Song "Walz" From Upcoming New Album "Isolation"
Germany's black metal outfit Coldworld premiere a new song entitled “Walz”, taken from their upcoming new album "Isolation", which will be out on September 30th via Eisenwald.
Check out now "Walz" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Siglos (Ex-Ministry) Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
Credic Premiere New Official Music Video
0 Comments on "Coldworld Premiere New Song 'Walz'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.