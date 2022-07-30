Siglos (Ex-Ministry) Premiere New Single & Official Music Video "Morir Para Vivir"

Band Photo: Ministry (?)

Grammy-nominated guitarist Sin Quirin (ex-Ministry) has joined forces with frontman Pedro Sanchez (Transtorno) for a new band project named Siglos. The group premiere their new single "Morir Para Vivir" alongside an official music video streaming via YouTube for you now below.