Siglos (Ex-Ministry) Premiere New Single & Official Music Video "Morir Para Vivir"
Grammy-nominated guitarist Sin Quirin (ex-Ministry) has joined forces with frontman Pedro Sanchez (Transtorno) for a new band project named Siglos. The group premiere their new single "Morir Para Vivir" alongside an official music video streaming via YouTube for you now below.
