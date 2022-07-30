Crusadist Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Pulverized By Warhammers" From Upcoming New Album

Chicago-based death/thrashers Crusadist premiere a new song entitled “Pulverized By Warhammers”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record was mixed and mastered by Cryptopsy guitarist Christian Donaldson (Ingested, The Agonist, Beyond Creation), and the cover art was created by Giannis Nakos from Remedy Designs (Suffocation, Evergrey).

Check out now "Pulverized By Warhammers" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells frontman Shaun Albro:

“We wrote ‘Pulverized By Warhammers’ during the pandemic lockdowns. It was a very dark and uncertain time. A time when we were bombarded by restrictions, uncertainty and confined by these walls of separation that seemed to arise at every turn. It really began to feel like a prison that we desperately needed to escape from.

“‘Pulverized By Warhammers‘ is a 4 and a half minute bludgeoning auditory onslaught where Old School Death Metal meets the New Wave. Thick and pounding with groove, brutal and memorable. PBW tells the tale of a tenacious rebellion with intentions to destroy anything and everything in its path”.