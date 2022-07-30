Thotcrime Premiere New Single & Music Video “Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria” - Sign With Prosthetic Records

Cybergrind band Thotcrime have inked a record deal with Prosthetic Records and will release their sophomore album “D1G1T4L_DR1FT” via their new label home on October 28th, 2022. A first advacnce track and music video named “Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria“ has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.

The band’s member/producer K. Salmon commented:

“The new album represents us moving into new territories musically. Over the last few split releases we’ve been exploring the world of heavy guitar music and electronic music a lot further outside the field of the sounds on our debut album. We really feel that this album brings together all those new sounds in a powerful and cohesive way.”

Meanwhile, guitarist Malady Jane had the following to say about this first single:

“‘Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria‘ shows the sort of approach we’ve taken with our new album, drawing from our loves of both heavy guitar-oriented music and more electronic pop and dance styles. Lyrically, the song deals with the way that neurodivergence and mental illness can make you feel the world is out to get you.”

“D1G1TAL_DR1FT” track listing:

01 – “This Isn’t Foundation, Now Give Me Your Skin Please?”

02 – “There Will Come Soft Rains”

03 – “Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria”

04 – “trust://fall”

05 – “4V3R4GE_TU35D4Y.exe” (feat. Aki McCullough)

06 – “You’re Like A Black Hole, The Way You Expect My Life To Revolve Around You”

07 – “Tweet This!”

08 – “Broken Rib”

09 – “Critical Codependence” (feat. Diana Starshine)

10 – “This Is My Breakdown, I Get To Pick The Music” (feat. Carson Pace of The Callous Daoboys)

11 – “Central Dogma”

12 – “MOTHERFUCKER UNLIMITED” (feat. Kate Davies of Pupil Slicer)

13 – “I Couldn’t End Me, So I’d Like To See You Try”