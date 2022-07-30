Headline News

War Of Ages Drummer Kaleb Luebchow Has Died

Metalcore outfit War Of Ages announce the passing of their drummer Kaleb Luebchow. Word of his passing follows the group’s statement earlier this week that they would not be performing their planned shows this weekend. Luebchow‘s family revealed that Kaleb died this past Wednesday, July 27th in Nashville, TN issuing the below post via Facebook:

“Dear family, friends, fellow musicians, and fans this is the hardest post a family can make. It is with deep sadness that we let you know our oldest son and brother, Kaleb Luebchow, passed away on Wednesday, July 27th, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. We miss him so much.

Kaleb was living out his life-long passion of playing drums and making music with his friends. Kaleb had recently returned from a tour in France with Admiral Phunk Brass Band where he had an incredible time and he was looking forward to going on the road again soon with his good friends and bandmates in War Of Ages. In addition to playing with these two bands, he regularly played with many other musicians in Nashville and the surrounding area, as well as in Illinois.

The number of fellow musicians, friends, and fans that came to Vanderbilt Medical Center to love and support Kaleb over the past few days gave us great comfort. We are forever grateful for their friendship to Kaleb and the stories they shared with us. Our once shy, introverted young boy grew into a man with a beautiful magnetic spirit who lived life to the fullest and knew no stranger. Those who knew him well, shared that Kaleb was a friend to anyone he met and easy to love. He was an incredibly talented musician who was extremely humble and encouraging to others.

We have been forever changed by Kaleb’s life and by his death. We deeply grieve our loss and know you do too. Kaleb was a believer in his Lord and savior Jesus Christ and we take some comfort knowing he has begun his greatest adventure in a place where there is no more death, only life and love.

With all our love,

Kevin Luebchow, Austin Luebchow, and Paige McQuigg“