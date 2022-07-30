Confessions Of A Traitor Premiere Single & Music Video “Lovecraft”

Confessions Of A Traitor premiere a Matt Daley directed music video for their single “Lovecraft“. That song is off the band’s new studio full-length “Punishing Myself Before God Does“, which Facedown Records will release on September 16th.

Check out now "Lovecraft" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.