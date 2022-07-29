Lamb Of God Premiere New Single & Music Video “Omens”
Lamb Of God premiere a new official music video for the title track to their upcoming new record “Omens“, which will see a release on October 07th throuch Epic Records.
Comments frontman Randy Blythe:
“I think a lot of the messes human beings find ourselves in could be very easily prevented simply by paying attention to obvious repeating patterns, both in our personal lives and in a broader sociohistorical context. What some call ‘omens’ are really just manifestations of the fact that there is nothing new under the sun. It’s foolish to ignore this, but we all do it.”
The band will be out on the road again headlining the below tour:
w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness & Suicide Silence:
09/09 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island
09/10 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
09/11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival
09/13 Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater
09/14 Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
09/16 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
09/17 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
09/18 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/21 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence
09/24 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/25 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill
09/26 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/30 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White & Fit For An Autopsy:
10/01 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great SaltAir
10/02 Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
10/04 Fresno, CA – Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena
10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (no Fit For An Autopsy)
w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox & Fit For An Autopsy:
10/09 Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/10 Kent (Seattle), WA – Accesso ShoWare Center
10/11 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders & Fit For An Autopsy:
10/13 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
10/14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater
10/15 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
10/16 El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
10/18 San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum
10/19 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
10/20 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
