Lamb Of God Premiere New Single & Music Video “Omens”

Lamb Of God premiere a new official music video for the title track to their upcoming new record “Omens“, which will see a release on October 07th throuch Epic Records.

Comments frontman Randy Blythe:

“I think a lot of the messes human beings find ourselves in could be very easily prevented simply by paying attention to obvious repeating patterns, both in our personal lives and in a broader sociohistorical context. What some call ‘omens’ are really just manifestations of the fact that there is nothing new under the sun. It’s foolish to ignore this, but we all do it.”

The band will be out on the road again headlining the below tour:

w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness & Suicide Silence:

09/09 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island

09/10 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

09/11 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Music Festival

09/13 Youngstown, OH – Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

09/14 Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

09/16 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

09/17 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

09/18 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/21 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/23 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival *No KSE, No Suicide Silence

09/24 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/25 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill

09/26 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/30 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White & Fit For An Autopsy:

10/01 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great SaltAir

10/02 Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

10/04 Fresno, CA – Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena

10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (no Fit For An Autopsy)

w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox & Fit For An Autopsy:

10/09 Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/10 Kent (Seattle), WA – Accesso ShoWare Center

10/11 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders & Fit For An Autopsy:

10/13 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

10/14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater

10/15 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/16 El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

10/18 San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

10/19 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10/20 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory