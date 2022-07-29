Armed For Apocalypse Premiere New Single “Hourglass”

California-based sludge metal outfit Armed For Apocalypse premiered their new single “Hourglass“. You can stream the track via YouTube and Spotify below. That song is taken from the band’s upcoming third studio full-length “Ritual Violence“, due out October 07th through Candlelight Records.

Tells frontman Nate Burman:

“This is a song for the entire band. It’s about touring through the worst. Feeling exhausted from it all, like nobody cares what we’re doing, and still keeping your head high. Most bands would have hung it up going through what we have. We’ve stuck around simply because we love to create and play music together. It gives us a sense of fulfilment in life that nothing else does.”