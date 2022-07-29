Armed For Apocalypse Premiere New Single “Hourglass”
California-based sludge metal outfit Armed For Apocalypse premiered their new single “Hourglass“. You can stream the track via YouTube and Spotify below. That song is taken from the band’s upcoming third studio full-length “Ritual Violence“, due out October 07th through Candlelight Records.
Tells frontman Nate Burman:
“This is a song for the entire band. It’s about touring through the worst. Feeling exhausted from it all, like nobody cares what we’re doing, and still keeping your head high. Most bands would have hung it up going through what we have. We’ve stuck around simply because we love to create and play music together. It gives us a sense of fulfilment in life that nothing else does.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Wolves At The Gate Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Lamb Of God Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Armed For Apocalypse Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.