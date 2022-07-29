"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Wolves At The Gate Premiere New Music Video For “Silent Anthem”

posted Jul 29, 2022 at 3:42 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Metalcore/hardcore band Wolves At The Gate premiere the below music video for their single “Silent Anthem”.

The band are currently on their final leg of a tour with Memphis May Fire, From Ashes To New and Rain City Drive. You can catch that tour at the below remaining dates:

07/28 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
07/30 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
07/31 Orlando, FL – The Beacham
08/02 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
08/03 Nashville, TN – Basement East

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Wolves At The Gate Premiere New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 