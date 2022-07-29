Wolves At The Gate Premiere New Music Video For “Silent Anthem”

Metalcore/hardcore band Wolves At The Gate premiere the below music video for their single “Silent Anthem”.

The band are currently on their final leg of a tour with Memphis May Fire, From Ashes To New and Rain City Drive. You can catch that tour at the below remaining dates:

07/28 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

07/30 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

07/31 Orlando, FL – The Beacham

08/02 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

08/03 Nashville, TN – Basement East