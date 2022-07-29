Wolves At The Gate Premiere New Music Video For “Silent Anthem”
Metalcore/hardcore band Wolves At The Gate premiere the below music video for their single “Silent Anthem”.
The band are currently on their final leg of a tour with Memphis May Fire, From Ashes To New and Rain City Drive. You can catch that tour at the below remaining dates:
07/28 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
07/30 Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
07/31 Orlando, FL – The Beacham
08/02 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
08/03 Nashville, TN – Basement East
