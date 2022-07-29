Within Destruction Premiere New Single “Scars”
Slovenian metalcore/deathcore trio Within Destruction premiere their new track “Scars“. The single is taken from the band’s upcoming studio full-length “Lotus“, due out on September 30th via Ultra Heavy Records.
Check out now "Scars" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
You can catch Within Destruction live as direct support to Enterprise Earth on the below tour with Sentinels and Great American Ghost joining as support acts:
07/29 Dallas, TX – Club Dada
07/30 Austin, TX – Come & Take It
07/31 Houston, TX – The Secret Group
08/02 Tampa, FL – The Brass Mug
08/03 West Palm, FL – Respectable
08/04 Orlando, FL – The Haven
08/05 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
08/06 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater
08/07 Nashville, TN – The End
08/09 Allentown, PA – Planet Trog
08/10 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
08/11 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory
08/12 Kent, OH – The Outpost
08/13 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary
08/14 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club
08/16 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater
08/17 Rock Island, IL – Skylark
08/18 Sioux City, IA – The Marquee
08/19 Denver, CO – HQ
08/20 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
