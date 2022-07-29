Within Destruction Premiere New Single “Scars”

Slovenian metalcore/deathcore trio Within Destruction premiere their new track “Scars“. The single is taken from the band’s upcoming studio full-length “Lotus“, due out on September 30th via Ultra Heavy Records.

Check out now "Scars" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

You can catch Within Destruction live as direct support to Enterprise Earth on the below tour with Sentinels and Great American Ghost joining as support acts:

07/29 Dallas, TX – Club Dada

07/30 Austin, TX – Come & Take It

07/31 Houston, TX – The Secret Group

08/02 Tampa, FL – The Brass Mug

08/03 West Palm, FL – Respectable

08/04 Orlando, FL – The Haven

08/05 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

08/06 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater

08/07 Nashville, TN – The End

08/09 Allentown, PA – Planet Trog

08/10 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

08/11 Brooklyn, NY – Knitting Factory

08/12 Kent, OH – The Outpost

08/13 Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

08/14 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club

08/16 Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theater

08/17 Rock Island, IL – Skylark

08/18 Sioux City, IA – The Marquee

08/19 Denver, CO – HQ

08/20 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court