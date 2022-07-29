Somnuri Premiere New Single & Visualizer “Coils” - Sign With MNRK Heavy

Brooklyn, NY-based stoner/sludge outfit Somnuri have inked a deal with MNRK Heavy and will be releasing their third studio full-length via the label. Today the band have premiere a new stand-alone single titled “Coils“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Comment the band:

“The song ‘Coils‘ is about getting stuck in loops. It’s about repeating the same mistakes and searching deep within to overcome them.”

Immediate live plans for the group include the below booked dates:

08/09 Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus Bar (feat. Crowbar, Spirit Adrift & Stabbed)

08/26 Worcester, MA – The Palladium (feat. Unearth, Sworn Enemy, Boundaries & Hazing Over)