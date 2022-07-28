Blood Of Indigo Release Illustration Video for "Sphynx, Collector of Eyes"
Canadian fantasy metal band Blood Of Indigo have released a new illustration video for their song "Sphynx, Collector Of Eyes"
The band had this to say about the video:
"We intended for this song to sound like video game boss battle music. You especially hear it in the unique song structure, soundscapes, and vocal performance. As for the vocal performance, I put a lot of thought into what a big, scary desert monster that was taller than the CN Tower would sound like if it could speak. I even kept the lyrics repetitive because I wanted to immerse you in the terror. I also thought it would be a great track for new vocalists to practice with because of the consistent tone and pace. It's all in the inflection and emotion. I kept the lyrics sparse, the vocal performance pace slow and the tone low to resemble the sounds and movements of a colossal beast. This track is one of my favorites to perform."
You can check out the cool video here!
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Blood Of Indigo Release Illustration Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.