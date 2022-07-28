Blood Of Indigo Release Illustration Video for "Sphynx, Collector of Eyes"

Canadian fantasy metal band Blood Of Indigo have released a new illustration video for their song "Sphynx, Collector Of Eyes"

The band had this to say about the video:

"We intended for this song to sound like video game boss battle music. You especially hear it in the unique song structure, soundscapes, and vocal performance. As for the vocal performance, I put a lot of thought into what a big, scary desert monster that was taller than the CN Tower would sound like if it could speak. I even kept the lyrics repetitive because I wanted to immerse you in the terror. I also thought it would be a great track for new vocalists to practice with because of the consistent tone and pace. It's all in the inflection and emotion. I kept the lyrics sparse, the vocal performance pace slow and the tone low to resemble the sounds and movements of a colossal beast. This track is one of my favorites to perform."

You can check out the cool video here!