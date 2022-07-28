"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Vånda Premiere New Single "World Reborn" From Upcoming New Album "Covenant Of Death"

posted Jul 28, 2022 at 4:34 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Swesdish death metal band Vånda return with a new track named "World Reborn" from their forthcoming new album "Covenant Of Death", due out on September 16th, 2022 through Majestic Mountain Records.

Comments Majestic Mountain Records boss Marco Berg:

"Honestly? I don't know how else to describe it. It's forty-one minutes of Scandinavian violence and mayhem. Think Tribulation meets Metallica, add a pinch of black metal and you're probably closer than you were when I started this sentence. It's insane!"

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Vånda Premiere New Single 'World Reborn'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 