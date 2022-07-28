Vånda Premiere New Single "World Reborn" From Upcoming New Album "Covenant Of Death"
Swesdish death metal band Vånda return with a new track named "World Reborn" from their forthcoming new album "Covenant Of Death", due out on September 16th, 2022 through Majestic Mountain Records.
Comments Majestic Mountain Records boss Marco Berg:
"Honestly? I don't know how else to describe it. It's forty-one minutes of Scandinavian violence and mayhem. Think Tribulation meets Metallica, add a pinch of black metal and you're probably closer than you were when I started this sentence. It's insane!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
League Of Distortion Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Marina Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Vånda Premiere New Single 'World Reborn'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.