Vånda Premiere New Single "World Reborn" From Upcoming New Album "Covenant Of Death"

Swesdish death metal band Vånda return with a new track named "World Reborn" from their forthcoming new album "Covenant Of Death", due out on September 16th, 2022 through Majestic Mountain Records.

Comments Majestic Mountain Records boss Marco Berg:

"Honestly? I don't know how else to describe it. It's forty-one minutes of Scandinavian violence and mayhem. Think Tribulation meets Metallica, add a pinch of black metal and you're probably closer than you were when I started this sentence. It's insane!"