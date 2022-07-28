League Of Distortion Premiere New Music Video “Wolf Or Lamb” - Sign With Napalm Records

Germany’s metal band League Of Distortion have inked a record deal with Napalm Records. That band feature Anna Brunner of Exit Eden and Jim Müller of Kissin’ Dynamite. A music video for the band’s latest track “Wolf Or Lamb” has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube for you below.

“The turmoil that is distorting our lives has cast its shadow upon us. But we are finally stepping into the light to share exciting news with you! We have the privilege of announcing that League Of Distortion has been signed by Napalm Records, inviting us to their family of amazing people and bands. We are honored to be a part of this! There will be so much more to come!”



The group will be out on road again this fall in Europe with Caliban, Annisokay and Resolve:

11/29 Solothurn, SWI – Kofmehl

11/30 Wien, AUT – Szene

12/01 Nurnberg, GER – Hirsch

12/02 Munchem, GER – Backstage Werk

12/03 Koln, GER – Live Music Hall

12/03 Hasselt, BEL – Muziekodroom

12/05 Saarbrucken, GER – Garage

12/06 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

12/07 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

12/08 Munster, GER – Skaters Palace (no Annisokay)

12/09 Berlin, GER – Huxley’s Neue Welt

12/10 Bremen, GER – Modernes

12/11 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller