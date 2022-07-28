The Gloom In The Corner Premiere New Animated Music Video “Ronin”

Australian hardcore band The Gloom In the Corner announce release date for their sophomore studio full-lentgh named “Trinity“, due out on October 28th via SharpTone Records. Several notable metalcore musicians will guest on that album, including:

Ryan Kirby (Fit For a King)

Joe Badolato (Fit For An Autopsy)

Laruen Babic (Red Handed Denial)

Ellijah Witt (Cane Hill)

Ryo Kinoshita (Crystal Lake)

Taylor Barber (Left To Suffer)

Monica Strut (The Last Martyr)

Monique Pym (Reliqa)

A first single by the name of “Ronin” featuring a guest spot from Crystal Lake‘s Ryo Kinoshita has premiered online, with an accompanying animated music video for it treaming via YouTube for you below:

Explains frontman Mikey Arthur:

“‘Ronin‘, from a lore perspective, re-introduces ‘Homecoming‘ protagonist Ethan Hardy after his death at the end of that EP. Upon donning a new suit of armor, known as the ‘Black Cloud’, he pushes his emotions deep inside, channeling them into a display of violence. Hardy wreaks havoc across Hell under no command but his own, earning the name of ‘The Ronin’. The redux of both the ‘Witch Hunt’ and ‘Rodent’ breakdown not only serves as an Easter egg for old fans, but continues the story begun in ‘Homecoming’ with more brutality and gore.”

“As always, the track serves as an analogy, albeit a tragic one. Despite how much you may ask for help, or that people can see that you’re in pain, you’re on your own and the only one who can fix you is you. ‘Ronin‘ is an angry, relentless tirade that, in short says; ‘I came to you when I needed help after you said that you would, and you sat back and did nothing. Go fuck yourself.’”

The following breakdown of the song was also provided:

“Ethan Hardy’s descent to the Rabbit Hole was an unorthodox event; standing before the Panel of Judgement after his suicide, he forced his way into the Rabbit Hole without the approved sentencing of the Panel, determined to seek out Rachel and find a way back to the Mortal Realm once she had been found. Going against the approval of the Panel, Ethan became a High-Value Target for the Keepers, becoming hunted by both demon-kind and the Judges in his quest in the Rabbit Hole.

At first, the Panel were determined to retrieve him to face proper sentencing, but after violently terminating multiple Keepers, he became marked for permanent termination by the Panel. Demons and Keepers were no match for him however, and Ethan’s quest turned to a bloody and barbaric crusade, decimating those who stood in his way without hesitation.

After a near-death battle, Ethan was sought out by the Narrator, who guided him to an ancient set of mystical armour, the armour of Sherlock Bones from his time in the First Reign under King Baphicho, the “Black Cloud”. After altering and modernising the armour to suit his needs, Ethan set back out on his quest, becoming even more violent and bloody than before, where he earned the name “Ronin” from those who both feared and hunted him. After some time, he found Rachel after the guidance of The Narrator.”

“Trinity” track listing:

01 – “From Heaven To Hell”

02 – “Obliteration Imminent” (feat. Monique Pym of Reliqa)

03 – “Ronin” (feat. Ryo Kinoshita of Crystal Lake)

04 – “Black Rot” (feat. Monica Strut of The Last Martyr)

05 – “New Order” (feat. Taylor Barber of Left To Suffer)

06 – “Clutch” (feat. Amelia Duffield)

07 – “Pandora’s Box” (feat. Lauren Babic of Red Handed Denial)

08 – “Behemoth”

09 – “Gravity”

10 – “Red Clouds” (feat. Crystal Joilena, Elijah Witt of Cane Hill & Rachel Jeffreson)

11 – “Nor Hell A Fury”

12 – “Gatekeeper” (feat. Ryan Kirby of Fit For A King)

13 – “Hail To The King” (feat. Joe Badolato of Fit For An Autopsy)