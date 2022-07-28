OFF! Premiere New Single & Music Video “War Above Los Angeles” From Upcoming New Album “Free LSD”

Hardcore band OFF! first new album since 2014, “Free LSD“, will be released on September 30th via Fat Possum. An official music video for the first advance track from it named “War Above Los Angeles” has premiered online and is streaming via YouTube for you below.



Frontman Keith Morris and guitarist Dimitri Coats are joined by …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead bassist Autry Fulbright II and drummer Justin Brown (Thundercat, Flying Lotus, etc.).

Tells Morris:

“After making music for as long as I have, it was time to use a palette that includes lime green, turquoise, and magenta instead of the typical colors and shades that were involved in all of the other breakneck and car chase scenarios. Miles Davis with Herbie Hancock and the Headhunters as opposed to ‘Milo Goes To College‘.”

“Free LSD” track listing:

01 – “Slice Up The Pie”

02 – “Time Will Come”

03 – “War Above Los Angeles”

04 – “Kill To Be Heard”

05 – “F”

06 – “Invisible Empire”

07 – “Circuitry’s God”

08 – “Ignored”

09 – “Black Widow Group”

10 – “L”

11 – “Muddy The Waters”

12 – “Murder Corporation”

13 – “Behind The Shifts”

14 – “Worst Is Yet To Come”

15 – “S”

16 – “Suck The Bones Dry”

17 – “Smoking Gun”

18 – “Peace Or Conquest”

19 – “Free LSD”

20 – “D”