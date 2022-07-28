Behemoth Premiere Two New Music Videos For “The Deathless Sun”

Band Photo: Behemoth (?)

Polish blackened death metal trio Behemoth premiere two music videos for their latest track “The Deathless Sun“. The first "narrative version" features some NSFW content, while the performance version focuses more on the group’s musicians. “The Deathless Sun” arrives via YouTube and Spotify as the third single to debut ahead of the September 16th release date for the Behemoth’s twelfth studio full-length “Opvs Contra Natvram“.

Explains singer/guitarist Adam “Nergal” Darski:

“Behemoth has been hating Christ in different ways since 1991, and we still manage to reinvent the wheel! We’re very proud to present our latest offering to that cause, ‘The Deathless Sun,’ from our upcoming new record. This track showcases aspects that many Behemoth fans love about our music, plenty of aggression and melody.

That contrast is the reason we decided to release TWO amazing videos to accompany this single release. One is very shocking…so shocking that we had to create a whole new video to release alongside it! Choose carefully! As always, I look forward to seeing your reaction, Legions. Enjoy the ride!”

“The Deathless Sun” performance version: