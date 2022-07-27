Cabal Shares New Music Video "Violent Ends"
In times of tyranny, Danish deathcore outfit Caba; are taking aim at the oppressors. The band’s new single ‘Violent Ends’ is a statement of intent for all those who abuse their power.
Cabal states:
"Violence breeds violence, it’s as simple as that. Those who live by the sword will also die by it. This song is a middle finger to the people who violently abuse their positions of power. Their end is inevitable and it’s coming soon."
The new single comes with a stark new video that pairs a frenzied performance with intricate and evocative animation. Watch the new video below.
"Violent Ends" is the third single that the band has released from their upcoming album "Magno Interitus." The band’s Nuclear Blast debut will be released on October 21st.
