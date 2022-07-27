Eaten By Sharks Premiere New Song & Music Video "Dead Weight" From Upcoming New Album "Eradication"

St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada-based technical death metal band Eaten By Sharks premiere a new song and music video titled “Dead Weight”. The track is taken from their upcoming new album "Eradication", which will be released on August 26, 2022.

Check out now "Dead Weight" streaming via YouTube for you below.