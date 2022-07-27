Lorna Shore Premiere New Single & Music Video “Cursed To Die”
Deathcore band Lorna Shore premiere the below music video for the group’s new advance track, “Cursed To Die“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The single is taken from their upcoming new studio full-length “Pain Remains”, due out this October through Century Media. Tthe video will go live on YouTube at 12 pm (EDT).
