Out of Nowhere Premiere New Song & Music Video "Dying Sun"

Iranian metalcore quintet Out of Nowhere premiere a new song and music video “Dying Sun”, streaming via YouTube for you below. The track was produced by Hossein Amjad, mixed and mastered by Joonas Vuojolahti at Cold Truth Music Studios, and the video was made by Darken Rush.

Explain the band:

“The song ‘Dying Sun’ is closely tied to our immigration, which was one of the hardest things we’ve ever had to do. We had to leave our homes, families, jobs, and friends to pursue what we’ve worked hard for years, because there was no room for progress for us in Iran. When we arrived in Turkey, we had to go through a hard process to achieve a decent standard of living, which was one of the hardest times for our band. We intended to release new music sooner, but the immigration process didn’t let us do things on schedule. But thankfully, we managed to move through these issues.

This song is the chapter in our band’s personal diary, about not letting go of our dreams in the face of adversity and working hard for the things we all believe in while also accepting the risks. I hope that ‘Dying Sun’ will help anyone in a similar situation endure and keep pushing to achieve what they believe in. We chose the name ‘Dying Sun’ because we are all like suns that move closer to their end each day, but we also try to keep shining despite that.”