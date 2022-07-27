Counterparts Premiere New Single & Music Video “Whispers Of Your Death”
Canadian band Counterparts premiere their new single “Whispers Of Your Death“. It’s the latest advance track from their forthcoming studio full-length “A Eulogy For Those Still Here“, due out in stores on October 07th through Pure Noise.
Explains frontman Brendan Murphy:
“I feel like anyone who has been following the band/me pre-pandemic knew this was coming, but this song is about my cat Kuma. My ex and I rescued him just under 2 years ago and he is hands down the sole reason I stuck around long enough to even make this record. Shortly after he was rescued, we developed a special bond and now I can’t imagine my life without him.
Unfortunately in the first few months we had him, he became very sick and almost died due to complications of a blood parasite while being FIV positive. Nobody believed he would make it… but luckily he is still here with us and currently doing great. Being his dad is hands down the most important thing I’ve ever done in my life and also what I am most proud of. I love him more than anything in the world and this song is my tribute to him for quite literally giving me a reason to live. 07/26/2020.”
Brendan Murphy also posted the below pictures concerning the above-mentioned:
7 weeks after bringing Kuma home, I took these photos thinking that they would be the last I’d ever take of him. I’ve never posted these because they break my heart to look at. pic.twitter.com/kTkrybWHkN— brendan murphy (@brendan905) July 26, 2022
